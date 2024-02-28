Real reason behind Prince William's absence from memorial service disclosed

File Footage

A former royal butler recently claimed that Prince William skipped the memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece, due to his ailing wife Princess Kate.



In conversation with GB News, Grant Harrold said that the Prince of Wales's shocking absence raised concerns about Catherine's well-being. "The fact he’s pulled out shows something is not right."

He shared, "It’s possibly something to do with the Princess of Wales, because obviously she had that surgery a few weeks back and a lot of people have said to me they’ve been very quiet since she’s had it done."

"Obviously it’s a very personal matter so they’ve not discussed what it was but it does cause concern to suddenly pull out because of a personal reason," Grant added.

The former royal aid also believes that maybe the father-of-three did not make it to the big royal event because of one of their children's health.

Grant said, "Of course it could be as simple as one of the children maybe going down with a cold or flu or something."

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales underwent 'planned abdominal surgery' at the London Clinic on January 16, 2024.

As per Kensington Palace, the future Queen is presently recovering from her medical procedure.

However, no detailed statement about Kate's current medical condition has been shared, leaving royal fans worried.