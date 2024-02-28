Piers Morgan questions royal family's 'suspicious' silence on Kate's health

Piers Morgan, a renowned journalist, raised serious concerns about the royal family's suspicious silence on Princess Kate's health update.
Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the royal expert expressed disbelief over Prince William's last-minute decision to skip the memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece.
Morgan reacted to royal expert Chris Ship’s tweet, which reads, "The Prince of Wales is no longer attending the memorial service this morning for his godfather King Constantine of Greece."
Chris added, "Prince William's office will not say why, other than it's a "personal matter". They did say Kate continues to be "doing well."
In response, Morgan wrote, "Very strange, and rather concerning. The Palace should offer more clarity."
The royal commentator wrote in another Tweet, "So, what could be more important than paying respects to his Godfather? It can't be a small thing."
For the unversed, the Princess of Wales underwent 'planned abdominal surgery' at the London Clinic on January 16, 2024.
As per Kensington Palace, the mother-of-three is presently recovering from her medical procedure.
