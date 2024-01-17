Princess Kate receives 'good wishes' from admirers amid health scare 

Kate Middleton, who recently underwent a planned abdominal surgery, received wishes for a speedy recovery from her admirers.
For the unversed, the Kensington Palace released an official statement regarding the Princess of Wales' health on Wednesday.
The statement said, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."
As per Kate's spokesperson, the Princess will commence her royal duties after Easter.
The Palace further added, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
As soon as the Palace announced Catherine's health update, several royal fans penned sweet wishes for the future Queen.
One fan wrote, "Wishing our Princess of Wales a restful and speedy recovery. Looking forward to see her out and about when she's fully well."
"Sending love and prayers for the Princess and her family. Wishing her a speedy recovery," another chimed in.
Princess Kate underwent 'abdominal surgery' at The London Clinic on Tuesday
Hailey Bieber first solo outing amid divorce rumours suggests as she decides to move on
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's money crisis reportedly added a strain in their marriage
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to change their lavish lifestyle before it's too late
Kate Middleton apparently shares a close bond with Mary, new Queen of Denmark
Dua Lipa shares her response to the criticism she went on vacation on social media