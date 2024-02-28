Taylor Swift ‘refused’ cameo appearance in Jennifer Lopez’s documentary

Jennifer Lopez had tried to rope in Taylor Swift for a cameo in her documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which was released last month.



An official reason for Swift rejecting the opportunity hasn’t been stated but the Grammy-winning musician is currently on her massive Eras Tour show around the world.

After finishing her Australian leg of the tour, she has now landed in Singapore to commence her six shows in March.

Read More: Taylor Swift lands in Singapore without Travis Kelce

However, there seems to be no bad blood between the two singers and they have shared good relations with each other over the years.

Lopez appeared as a surprise guest at Swift’s Los Angeles Red Tour stop in 2013, where they performed her hit single Jenny From the Block. Moreover, J.Lo is also not taking the “no” as a personal dig.

“I don’t wanna force anybody to do this who doesn’t go, ‘This is gonna be fun,’” she said in the documentary.

“People are scared. Scared to put themselves out there. I get it. Took me a long time. I’m scared. I don’t act like I’m scared, but that’s the secret to my whole f–king career.”

Read More: Jennifer Lopez cherishes the memory of working with Taylor Swift

Other than the Anti-Hero hitmaker, there were several more celebrities approached to do a bit which included, Jason Momoa, Jennifer Coolidge, Lizzo, Vanessa Hudgens, Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg and Khloé Kardashian, who were all unavailable.

Moreover, Lopez also mentioned that she wanted Bad Bunny to make an appearance but it is unclear if he was approached.