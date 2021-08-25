Jennifer Lopez cherishes the memory of working with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez performed "Jenny from the Block" live at Taylor's sold out concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles on August 24, 2013



Fans of both the singers on Tuesday took to social media to mark the eight years since they appeared together on the stage.

Jennifer Lopez also shared some throwback pictures and videos of her performance with Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago.

Paparazzi photos printed in the New York Post in June showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez's family at Malibu's posh Nobu sushi restaurant west of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Lopez and "Argo" director Affleck, dubbed "Bennifer," became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s in a romance marked by his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring.