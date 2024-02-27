Taylor Swifts lands in Singapore without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, who concluded the Australian leg of her The Eras Tour at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Feb 26, has touched down in Singapore to make more magic with her sold-out shows.
The 34-year-old musician arrived on chartered flight VJT993 from Australia on Wednesday. The jet, a Bombardier Global 6000, landed at Seletar Airport in the evening.
The “Cruel Summer” singer will play six nights at the National Stadium in Kallang starting on March 2.
On Monday, the pop superstar paid tribute to her Australian fans as she took to the stage for her fourth and final Eras Tour show in the city, saying: "I guess what I’m trying to say is that you make me feel like the man."
Swift also thanked the people of Australia to make her and band feel like they were at home there.
There are speculations that Taylor Swift will be joined in the country by her beau Travis Kelce, who spent some hours with the star in Sydney, as the two have gone far in romance and do not seem to return back any time soon.
