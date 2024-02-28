Adele forced to postpone Las Vegas Residency on ‘doctor’s orders’

Adele announced on Tuesday that she is pressing pause on her Las Vegas residency as she battles an undisclosed illness.

The Grammy-winning singer took to social media issue a statement to inform fans of the news.

She captioned the post, “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x”

Read More: Adele pauses concert to honour 12-year-old superfan's birthday

“Sadly, I have to take a beat and pause my Las Vegas residency,” the singer, 35, wrote in the statement. “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately, it’s all taken a toll on my voice.”

She then revealed that she has “no choice” on account of “Doctor’s orders” which is why she has to “rest thoroughly.”

The Easy On Me singer also shared that the remaining five weekends of the leg are also being postponed to a later date. And her team is “already working out details” and the details will be sent to fans “asap.”

Adele was in the midst of her final set of dates at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she made her announcement. However, this is not the first time the musician has had to postpone her residency.

Read More: Adele reveals she’s taking a much-needed ‘vocal rest’ amid Vegas Residency

Moreover, during her Monday show, Adele had got candid about her ongoing health issues, joking that The Little Mermaid’s Ursula had come to steal her voice the night prior.