Adele pauses concert to honour 12-year-old superfan's birthday

Adele wishes 'happy birthday' to a fan live in concert

Adele sang a melodious Happy Birthday to a fan in the crowd, pausing in between her Las Vegas concert last weekend.

The video that surfaced online of the 12-year-old’s father surprising his daughter with the 35-year-old singer’s show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

In the clip, an air hostess could be seen making an announcement, concerning the little girl. The announcement said: “A passenger onboard, Natalie, would not be going on a business trip with her dad but will instead be attending Adele's show for her birthday.”

The superstar watched the video online and absolutely adored the gesture on stage, admitting: “My friend sent me a video of a dad, and I don't remember his name, but a dad posted a video on Twitter today of his little girl, Natalie. She is here tonight!”

Adele continued to praise the 12-year-old’s father, adding: “On a United Airlines flight, the air hostess over the tannoy announced that she was not going to Vegas today with her dad on his work trip, but to actually see me in concert.”

“If they are here can the dad please "wooo"? Put the lights on! Oh, there they are!” she giggled.

She then sang the birthday song to her little fan Natalie, right after performing Someone Like You, she asked the crowd to join in.

The superstar exclaimed: “Happy birthday my darling and dad, you are the best dad in the world!”