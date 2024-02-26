Adele reveals she’s taking a much-needed ‘vocal rest’ amid Vegas Residency

Adele admitted that she’s been feeling under the weather recently

Adele needs to give her vocal chords a break.

During her most recent show at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace for her Las Vegas Residency, the 35-year-old singer-songwriter gave the audience a disclaimer about her voice.

“In the middle of last night – I’m sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit. Your girl was tired. I didn’t sleep very well,” the Daily Mail reported her saying, revealing she was under the weather.

Joking that “Ursala from the ocean has come from my chest tonight,” the Hello hitmaker explained, “I can’t hit my headnotes properly. I didn’t sleep very well and my chest is on fire… I can tell I’m going to have a coffee in like 10 days, but I’m still here.”

Hence, she revealed, “Straight after this show I am going on a voice rest.”

The Grammy-winning artist further quipped that she cannot wrap her head around “not talking for three days,” especially around her “chatterbox” son Angelo and partner Rich Paul.

“So I am going to have to lock myself in a cupboard or something like that,” she joked.

Adele currently has 20 more Vegas shows left before her gigs in Munich, Germany.

The Skyfall songstress will perform four exclusive shows in Munich on August 2 and 3.