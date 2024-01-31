Adele sets surprise tour dates in Europe for the first time in six years

Adele announces surprise tour dates in Europe in break from Las Vegas residency

Adele is taking her electrifying performances to Europe.

The 35-year-old singer announced four exclusive shows in Munich, Germany, slated for two weekends in August, including Aug. 2 and 3 and Aug. 9 and 10.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the Hello singer penned a lengthy caption alongside an announcement poster.

"So a few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows,” she began. “I’ve been content as anything with my shows in London’s Hyde Park and my residency in Vegas, so I hadn’t had any other plans.”

“However,” Adele noted she was, “too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea - a one off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on? Ohh!? Pretty much slap bang in the middle of Europe? In Munich? That’s a bit random, but still fabulous!”

“... I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer,” the pop star added, directing fans to her official website for further details.

The update comes shortly after the Easy On Me singer reassured fans that her next album will be accompanied by a worldwide tour.