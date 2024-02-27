Tom Sandoval rejects Ariana Madix’s request to sell Los Angeles home

Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval is blocking Ariana Madix of selling the shared home.



Madix had sued her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated for almost a decade until Scandoval was exposed last year in March on the reality show, to sell their shared home in Los Angeles which is worth two million dollars, per court documents filed last month.

Sandoval has now responded to the filing on Friday by rejecting the request to sell, claiming she failed to disclose “sufficient facts to state a cause of action against” him when she submitted the lawsuit.

In documents obtained by People Magazine, Sandoval, 40, also claims that Madix, 38, has “failed to mitigate whatever damages” she claims to have suffered and that she did not act “reasonably and in good faith” when filing the lawsuit against him.

He argued that he should “receive an accounting and compensatory adjustments” for the repairs and improvements he made to the home, including changes “that enhance the value.”

Sandoval disagreed to the evenly split the sale of the house which would happen with the “partition by sale.”

The Vanderpump Rules costars purchased the newly completed property in the Valley Village neighbourhood in 2019.

However, things went awry when Madix caught Sandoval cheating with their VPR co-star Raquel Leviss, which was then known has ‘Scandoval.’