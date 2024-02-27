Prince Harry in ‘government-level talks’ to bring Meghan Markle, kids to UK

Prince Harry seems to be pulling out all stops to bring his family back to his home country despite his cold relations with the royal family.



The Duke Sussex is set to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his charity, the Invictus Games, in London and there are speculations that his wife Meghan Markle will also be joining in with their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in tow.

An insider cited by OK! Magazine revealed that Harry is currently in “government-level talks” to make certain that he is able to return not just by himself to attend the service at St Paul’s Cathedral to mark a decade of the charity.

“Harry is very keen for his entire family to join him,” a source told the outlet. “It’s important for him that they show a united front and focus on building bridges with the rest of the royal family.”

Prince Harry briefly reunited with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, albeit for 30 minutes, after he received a personal phone call from the monarch about the diagnosis.

Following the meeting, the royal also mentioned that many of his engagements will be taking him to the UK or through the UK, leading to speculations of a possible reconciliation with the royals.

“The move to bring the Invictus Games back to Britain is seen as an opportunity for Harry and he is very keen to take it,” the source claimed. “He is adamant that he wants Meghan and the children to join him, but I think she may be apprehensive and I think she finds being in the UK very uncomfortable.”

However, it remains to be seen if the Duchess of Sussex will be stepping across the pond with her brood.