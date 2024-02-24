Meghan Markle’s moves for UK return ‘blocked’ by royals

Meghan Markle’s plans of returning to the UK alongside husband Prince Harry may have been crushed by the royals.



The former Suits actress seemingly teased her return with an engagement in London to open a new wing of an animal charity. While the Duchess of Sussex attended the event via a video link, it sparked speculations if Meghan would ever return in-person.

Meanwhile, there were also conversations surrounding Prince Harry’s return to royal duties as after he visited his cancer-stricken father for a mere 30-minute meeting at the Clarence House two weeks ago.

It may appear that the Sussexes are planning their return to the UK, but no move that will allow them back to the royal fold as it is “out of question,” per royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

Williams told MailOnline Prince Harry’s visit to the UK “wasn’t insincere in terms of wanting to see his family, but it’s absolutely out of the question they could resume royal duties.”

He added that members of the royal family “don't trust them because of the way they have behaved” despite King Charles’ health crisis and while Kate Middleton recovers from her surgery.