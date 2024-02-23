Meghan Markle hints at returning to UK after King Charles major decision

Meghan Markle's latest move suggests as she's ready to return to the UK

Meghan Markle has left fans guessing about her return to the UK with her latest surprising moves amid King Charles's preparations about his succession.

The Duchess of Sussex, who just returned from fun-filled Canada trip along with her husband Prince Harry, has raised eyebrows with her surprise engagement in London via video link after King turned a deaf ear to Harry's offer of reconciliation in the latest interview.

Royal experts and insiders believe that the King won't accept the Duke's possible offer to start working again.

The Duchess of Sussex - who gave green signal to her husband to meet his dad following the King's cancer diagnosis - linked on Thursday at Mayhew Animal Home, sparking speculations about her return to the UK for charity work.



Meghan, who said goodbye to her husband's country in 2020 after quitting the royal family, virtually opened a new wing of an animal charity named in honour of her late friend, Oli Juste.

On the other hands, Harry and Meghan's photographer pal Misan Harriman has reminisced about the Duchess's short stint as a working royal by sharing a new behind-the-scenes throwback photo, showing the Duchess returning to her people.

In the photo, Meghan is seconds away from walking out on stage at the opening ceremony of One Young World. It is not specified when it was from, the picture was likely taken at the event in London in October 2019, three months before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step down as working royals.

The black-and-white shot was captioned: "I call this image the arrival. The Duchess of Sussex about to take to the stage at the opening ceremony of @oneyoungroyal."

These two back to back events suggest as Meghan is ready to touch down in the UK again as her husband Prince Harry sees his future there after Americans are said to be falling out of the couple's love.

It comes amid reports that King Charles is working on his succession planning, which centres around his son Prince William.