Princess Kate's mom Carole Middleton gives major update on royal's health

Kate Middleton's mom Carole 'clucking around like a mother hen'

Kate Middleton's mom Carole Middleton is said to be "very worried" about her daughter's health after her major operation.

The Princess of Wales, who spent two weeks at the London Clinic following planned abdominal surgery on January 16, still continues recovery. She's not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

Carole and Kate's sister Pippa Matthews have been an important presence following the future Queen's medical procedure.

Kate’s parents have already cleared their diaries to support the Princess’s recovery and help take care of Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Their course of actions and nervousness suggest as Kate will take some more time to regain full health.

Former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, said that Kate’s mum would have been "very worried" about her daughter and "clucking around like a mother hen."



However, Bond suggested that Kate will have close friends to support her and "pamper" her as she remains at home.

"I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery," Bond told OK!.