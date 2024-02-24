Fans demand Kate Middleton's health update as public absence hit 60 days

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye for the last two months

Royal watchers are as anxious as ever as Kate Middleton’s absence from the public eye hits two-months mark.

The Princess of Wales has been recuperating at her home in Windsor after undergoing abdominal surgery last month.

She previously spent a fortnight at London Clinic in Marylebone until January 31st, and was released to continue her recovery at home.

During her recovery, Kate was also reported to have traveled to Sandringham estate with Prince William and their three kids, where King Charles has taken refuge to get treatment for his cancer.

Though a pal of the princess assured at the time that she was “recovering well,” there has been no concrete evidence to support the claim despite the deluge of paparazzi observing her every move.

She was last photographed on December 28 while out on a traditional Christmas walkabout in Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

Taking to social media, royal fans expressed their concern over her lack of appearance in public, urging the Palace officials to provide an update on the future Queen’s health.

“Seeing #KingCharles thank for all the cards & good wishes he’s had following his cancer diagnosis it seems very odd that #PrincessofWales #KateMiddleton hasn’t thanked for all the cards & good wishes she’s undoubtedly had. Just total silence. They’re surely hiding something??” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“@KensingtonRoyal what happened to #KateMiddleton that she has not been seen since CHRISTMAS and her children and parents have all also disappeared?” another wondered.

“It’s been two months since Kate Middleton was last seen by the public. It’s getting weird. Particularly because Charles is a cancer patient and he’s out and about,” a third claimed.