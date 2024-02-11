Where is Kate Middleton? Princess' prolonged public absence sparks suspicion

Kate Middleton has been absent from the public eye for the last two months

It has been nearly two months since Kate Middleton last appeared in public, prompting speculations and concern over her whereabouts.



The Princess of Wales exuded radiance on Christmas eve last year as she stepped out with the rest of the royal family for a tradition walkabout in Sandringham.

She was due to resume her royal duties alongside other working members of the family following a short break for new year.

However, royal watchers were left concerned after an official statement from Kensington Palace on January 17 notified about the future Queen’s “planned” abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in Marylebone.

Kate spent a fortnight at the hospital before being discharged at the end of last month to continue the rest of her recovery period at her home in Windsor estate surrounded by Prince William and kids.

According to royal author Richard Eden of the Daily Mail, the future Queen left Windsor earlier this week along with her husband and Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to spend a half-term vacation with cancer-stricken King Charles and Queen Camilla in Sandringham.

It is pertinent to note that during all this back and forth, the princess wasn’t photographed even once despite the press watching her every move like a hawk since the hospital admission report.

Speculations have since brewed over the potential whereabouts of the mom of three, owing to her months-long absence from public eye.

“Nobody has seen Kate Middleton in 44 days. But has anyone even seen her parents, siblings, children lately ? Certainly not one of them not once visited her at the hospital where she was supposed to be at for 2 weeks. Something is VERY off here,” a royal watcher expressed on X.

“My question is, where is the picture? Something is fishy,” another wondered, quoting the Daily Mail’s latest report about Kate visiting the King with her family.