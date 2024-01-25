Kate Middleton ‘planned’ surgery ‘kept hidden’ from some royals

Kate Middleton is may have undergone a ‘planned abdominal surgery’ but it the news came as a surprise of many close to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Kensington Palace announced of that Kate had a surgery at the private London Clinic on January 16, and she will be staying in the hospital for “10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

According to an insider quoted by People Magazine, the health condition of the royal was “carefully guarded” and it came “as a surprise even to those who work closely with the royal family.”

The last public appearance from Prince William’s wife during Christmas as she was seen walking with the royal family walking towards the service held at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

There was no hint of any medical condition as she walked alongside Prince William and their children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The Waleses “enjoyed family time with their royal relatives while catching up with friends for outings in the Norfolk countryside” during Christmas, the insider revealed.

Around New Year’s, the Waleses were with Kate’s family, and as they resumed daily life at Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage.

While William resumed public duties on January 11, the mom of three is unlikely to “return to public duties until after Easter.”