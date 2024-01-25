Kate Middleton will ‘bounce back’ despite ‘serious’ health condition

File footage

Kate Middleton is currently recovering after she had a “planned abdominal surgery” at the private London Clinic on January 16.

While the two-week post-op recovery sounded alarms among royal watchers, as the condition sounded serious. While the mystery health scare sounds serious, there is confidence that the Princess of Wales will be recovered.

“It does sound serious with the length of time [she’s taking], a source close to the royal household told People Magazine.

“But she is in great hands and will have lots of care and support at home and is a fit young woman. I am sure she will bounce back.”

Kensington Palace did not disclose the nature of Catherine, Princess of Wales’ condition but mentioned that she would remain hospitalised for “10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery” and that it would be unlikely for her to “return to public duties until after Easter.”

The statement had initially sparked suspicion that the situation may be serious and unexpected, was when Prince William’s wife had to ‘postpone’ her royal engagements for something that was already ‘planned.’

Planned visits to Rome and an overseas military base have been postponed, with foreign travel deferred for the coming months.