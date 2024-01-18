Kate Middleton’s ‘planned surgery’ sparks suspicion

Kate Middleton is currently recovering from a “planned abdominal surgery” that she underwent, as per the announcement made by Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales expressed in the statement that she “hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.”



As the news of the Princess Kate’s health emerged, royal watchers took to social media platforms to pour in their love for the Princess of Wales, as she is said to remain in the hospital for up to two weeks.



However, at the same time, many keen-eyed followers noticed a detail in the statement that sparked concerns about her real health condition.

In the statement, the royal also wished to “apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.” She “looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Eagle-eyed royal watchers speculated that the situation may be serious and unexpected, contrary to the statement, as Prince William’s wife had to ‘postpone’ her royal engagements.

“Wait it was planned but engagements need postponed? That doesn’t make sense…” one user tweeted.

“I hate to say it, but I suspect that the words abdominal surgery and 10 to 14 days in hospital will lead to some Google searching and intense speculation as everyone plays Doctor House and tries to figure out what might be wrong with her. It might have been better to just spell it out.”



Another opined, “It said planned surgery but she cancelled engagements so it cannot have been planned. Maybe it is gallbladder or appendicitis??”



One even speculated it to be a tactic to keep the press away. “It’s to keep the press away she will be out before then but nobody will be looking”

“Although it seems a long time speculating her illness, we have to remember she just isn’t an anybody. They’re probably taking more precautions being Catherine princess of Wales,” another tweeted.



Amid the ongoing speculation over Kate Middleton's health, it remains to be seen if this was a way to protect the royal from the press or if her condition is much more dire then let on to the public.