Kate Middleton joins King Charles in Sandringham alongside Prince William, kids

Princess Kate is reportedly doing well enough to travel.

The Princess of Wales left her home in Windsor estate with husband Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis to join King Charles on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

According to the Daily Mail, the quintet set off yesterday morning for a half-term break from the kids’ school.

A royal friend told author Richard Eden: “Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William.”

It comes after the future Queen of England was discharged from the London Clinic in Marylebone after a fortnight of undergoing a ‘planned’ abdominal surgery last month.

She is set to continue the rest of her recovery at home, and will steer clear of royal duties until after Easter, according to an official statement from Kensington Palace.

It is pertinent to note that Kate was last photographed during a joint royal walkabout on Christmas in Sandringham last month.

Hence, her latest health scare and subsequent updates sans public appearance led to a plethora of conspiracy theories on the internet.