Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘may move to Canada' amid US visa complications

Harry and Meghan "potentially heading back to Canada" amid US visa application

Former Royal Correspondent Michael Cole has disclosed the possibility of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "potentially heading back to Canada" in case Prince Harry encounters challenges with his US visa application.

Michael Cole explained: "In those forms there is a loaded question which has to be ticked yes or no, which says 'have you used drugs or illegal drugs', or 'have you ever used illegal drugs or are you a drug addict'?

"Now if he has ticked that to say no, there is contradictory evidence, circumstantial evidence, strong evidence in his book Spare in which is littered with references to him smoking weed, cannabis, taking a cocaine which he said he didn't like, and ingesting a magic mushrooms."

Cole told GB News: "So of course an admission in a book isn't sworn evidence, it's not testimony. But it is fairly strong circumstantial evidence that he took drugs.

"And if it is revealed that he did not tell the truth in his visa form, the Americans vigilate their immigration very seriously, unlike this country, and he could be kicked out of the country, his visa could be annulled and he could be asked to leave America promptly."

When asked where the Sussexes may go if they are removed from America, the former Royal Correspondent suggested they may "go back to Canada", but their authorities "won't be happy to pick up the bill for security".

He said: "With Donald Trump, you're either in or out, you're either friend or foe. If he regards you as a foe, he will do his best to act against you, there's no doubt about it. It's as clear as night from day. It's very serious matter."