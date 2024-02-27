Prince William preparing Prince George for ‘duties’ as Kate Middleton recovers

Prince William is trying his best to prepare his eldest son Prince George for his future responsibilities as Kate Middleton recuperates from her surgery.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are known to be fulling involved in the upbringing of their three children, have been working towards making the transition into royal duties as easy as possible for them, per royal author, Robert Hardman.

“With George, there’s a sense that the priority is that he and his siblings are not put off this, that it’s not scary, that it’s something that they understand and it’s going to be part of their life,” Hardman told People Magazine.

“And there’s a belief to make it as unobtrusive and as normal — if you can call it normal — and as pleasant as possible. “Crucially, it’s both of them — William and Catherine.”

Kate is currently recuperating at her family sanctuary in Windsor, Adelaide Cottage, following her surgery. She has taken a break from her royal duties until after Easter. In the meantime, Prince William is looking after the kids and has been making some ground rules in the house.

Hardman shared that King Charles’ heir has made some specific rules more relevant to their kids.

“Prince William is trying to normalise it,” he shared. “They’re not in denial and there’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case.”

The author further explained that the King has a very different from his grandchildren. Charles had everything “laid out for him” and was largely determined without his consultation.