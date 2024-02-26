Prince William feels ‘threatened’ by Prince Harry’s success

Prince William may have been feeling a little bit of insecurity watching estranged brother, Prince Harry, still being able to succeed despite his many troubles.

The Duke of Sussex had conducted an engagement relating to the Invictus Games, which are set to be held in 2025. The royal had started his “passion project” to help military veterans come together to participate in Olympic style games.

Seeing the warm reception that event gets to this day since its inception since 2014, William may have been a little jealous, noted royal author Robert Jobson.

Moreover, he may also feel threatened as Harry may excel at performing royal duties more than the heir to the throne.

Jobson pointed out that Harry was “impressive” with how he raised money for the event and that the games have been “very successful.”

“I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” the royal author told The Mirror. “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it, how many governments were getting involved.”

Prince William, who is the next in line to the throne, Wales continued to give his brother the cold shoulder, even after Harry met their cancer-stricken King Charles after personally receiving a phone call from the King.

There were speculations that Harry would temporarily resume his royal duties, but William is blocking his brother’s return to the royal fold as he “cannot trust” Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.