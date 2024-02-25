King Charles hurt by Prince Harry's 'publicity stunt'

File Footage

Prince Harry's recent visit to his ailing father, King Charles, dubbed a 'publicity stunt' which reportedly became a reason for more stress for the Monarch.



For the unversed, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on February 5 that the King has been diagnosed with cancer.

Upon hearing the news, the Duke of Sussex rushed to the UK and met Charles at the Clarence House on February 6.

However, it was reported that the former working royal spent only 30 minutes with his father in his hour of need.

Speaking of Harry's impulsive decision, royal expert Ingrid Seward told Fabulous magazine that he should have been spending quality time with his dad during his recovery.

She said, "The stress of Prince Harry’s impulsive behaviour cannot have helped the King’s health. He loves his son but never knows what he is going to do next."

"To a man of his vintage – he is 76 this year – the idea of someone flying 11 hours across the Atlantic to see him for less than an hour is madness," the royal commentator added.

Ingrid lauded Harry's touching decision to meet his father, however, she believes "it can’t have done much good for either of them."

The expert called out Harry and Meghan, urging them to stop "publicising everything they do."

She said, "Perhaps a little humility might gain them more popularity than their endless PR announcements."