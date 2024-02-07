Prince Harry flies back to US after a brief meeting with ailing King Charles

Prince Harry is returning to the US after meeting cancer-stricken King Charles at Clarence House in London on Tuesday.
As per The Sun, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the airport today following a brief reunion with his ailing father.
EXO's Chanyeol took a hiatus from acting and modeling projects due to military service
King Charles kept his helicopter waiting so he could personally welcome Prince Harry at his London home
King Charles 'desperately' urged Prince Harry and Prince William for one thing
King Charles' illness is expected to drive a wedge between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Travis Kelce slammed claims suggesting he invented faded haircut
The Duke of Sussex arrived in London Tuesday afternoon taking an overnight flight to meet King Charles