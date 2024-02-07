 
Wednesday February 07, 2024
Prince Harry flies back to US after a brief meeting with ailing King Charles

The Duke of Sussex met cancer-stricken King Charles at Clarence House in London on Tuesday

By Angie Morgan
February 07, 2024
Prince Harry is returning to the US after meeting cancer-stricken King Charles at Clarence House in London on Tuesday. 

As per The Sun, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the airport today following a brief reunion with his ailing father. 

 