King Charles personally contacts Prince Harry amid cancer diagnosis

King Charles has reportedly contacted his son Prince Harry as he personally wanted to inform the Duke of Sussex about his cancer diagnosis.

As per The Mirror, the source revealed that the Monarch shared his major health update with his siblings and children. Harry is expected to visit his ailing father soon.

Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on Monday, confirming that the Monarch, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer.

The statement reads, "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."



King Charles' spokesperson added, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

The Palace informed that His Majesty "will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."



"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the statement further reads.

King Charles's health update came days after he and Princess Kate were discharged from the London Clinic, where they underwent their respective surgeries.