Prince William takes major step to protect Kate Middleton from Harry

Prince William is 'hugely protective' of his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales

Prince William has reportedly blocked Prince Harry's attempt to reconcile with the royal family to protect his wife Kate Middleton from the Duke's possible hurting attitude.



The Duke of Sussex, who is fifth in-line to the throne, sparked speculation of reconciliation with the royal family with his touching gesture as he reached out to reconnect with King Charles following his cancer diagnosis, offering to make himself available to help the monarch in need of hour.

However, future king William, who already said he would block the move, has stuck to his principles and has reportedly banned it from happening in order to protect his sweet wife Princess Kate from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they fell out between 2018-2021.



Helena Chard told Fox News: "Prince William has his own private turmoil."

"He knows his brother well and certainly won't allow him to breeze back into the family as he doesn't trust him.



"Prince William is also hugely protective of [his wife] Catherine, the Princess of Wales, and will not let anything interfere with her recuperation."

The two brothers publicly are no longer on speaking terms. They didn't even see each other when Harry visited King Charles.

"There's one huge obstacle in Harry's way, and that's Prince William," Kinsey Schofield also told the same outlet.



"Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity if Prince William has any influence over the situation. William understands that Harry and Meghan don't properly consider the consequences and aren't trustworthy. They are a liability to the family."