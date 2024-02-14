Prince William enforces restrictions on kids amid Kate Middleton's recovery

Prince William is making sure Princess Kate gets unperturbed rest during her recovery period.

Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed the Prince of Wales has instructed their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to “be gentle” with the princess as she recovers from abdominal surgery at her home in Windsor.

“William tells them not to be too boisterous and loud,” they claimed. “Louis forgets sometimes that she shouldn’t be jostled.”

The future Queen has been missing in action from public eye since her last appearance on Christmas Eve in December last year.

On January 17, an official statement from Kensington Palace revealed that Kate underwent a ‘planned’ abdominal surgery and required a break from royal duties until Easter.

They did not expand on the exact condition of the Princess of Wales, hence, leading to speculations about the severity of her illness.

The insider did not add much to the details, only adding: “Kate’s being very guarded about her condition. She and William are aware of the speculation, it’s to be expected when you’re a royal.”