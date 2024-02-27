Brad Pitt ‘on top of the world’ with Ines de Ramon despite legal troubles

file footage

Brad Pitt is feeling ‘on top of the world again’ with girlfriend Ines de Ramon as the couple are now living together.



The Babylon actor, 60, and the jewellery designer, 34, reportedly began cohabiting Pitt’s California home more than a week ago. A source told People Magazine that the actor is “smitten” and has a “cheeky smile every time he is around her.”

De Ramon and Pitt sparked dating rumours in November 2022 when they were first spotted together. Sources at the time claimed that the pair already had been dating for “a few months.”

Now, the insider told the outlet that the Fight Club star is “happy to live with her too.” The source also said that it “only made sense for her to move in” as the couple’s next step in the relationship since they were “spending a lot of time at Brad’s.”

This is also Pitt’s first serious relationship after his messy divorce with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

“Their relationship is serious. This is Brad’s first girlfriend since the divorce. He didn’t settle and it’s paying off. He loves dating Ines.”

Pitt has been embroiled in messy legal battle with the Maleficent actress, who are not only battling for the custody of their underage children and their French vineyard Chateau Miraval.

Amid all of these troubles, Pitt appeared to have comfort in his lady love.

Previously, a source told Us Weekly in June 2023 that the legal battles had only made the pair’s “connection stronger in a lot of ways because they’re very open and honest when it comes to communication about their lives, whether it be the good or the bad times.”