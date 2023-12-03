Brad Pitt 'blessed' to have girlfriend Ines de Ramon amid family feud

Brad Pitt 'blessed' with girlfriend's support amid family tension

Brad Pitt found love and support from his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, following his son Pax's shocking claims about the actor.

As per OK! Magazine, Pitt's new partner has been a "breath of fresh air" for the Fight Club actor.

While quoting Pitt's recent family feud, a source close to the publication further shared, “It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him."

"Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure. She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive," a source added.



A few days ago, Brad and his former wife Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Pax allegedly slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post.

At the time, Daily Mail reported that the 19-year-old Pax made some appalling details about his father on his private Instagram account.

He wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to this world class as*****!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence," he talked about his siblings Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox.