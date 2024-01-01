Angelina Jolie furious on Hollywood peers ‘siding’ with Brad Pitt amid ugly split

Angelina Jolie is furious over people in Hollywood who show support to her ex-husband Brad Pitt despite their messy split.
A source told the National Enquirer UK, “Angie’s livid over being painted the bad guy while Brad is portrayed as a victim.”
To note, the former couple are reportedly at loggerheads over the custody of their children and winery.
The source noted, “Even with all the facts, their peers are siding with Brad. It makes Angelina sick that people in Hollywood can be such hypocrites.”
With all this, the source revealed that Angelina “doesn’t want to be in L.A. and plans to take off for Cambodia as soon as all the kids are of legal age”.
“Angelina has no close ties to Hollywood. She’d rather be at her home in Cambodia, working with refugees,” claimed an insider.
Earlier, in an interview, Angelina spilled the reason to quit acting, saying, “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can.”
“I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place,” said the 48-year-old.
Meanwhile, the Troy star’s acting career is still going strong, as well as his romance with Ines de Ramon, a jewellery designer.
“Ines has been a breath of fresh air for Brad. “She’s smart and down-to-earth and supportive,” stated an insider.
The source added, “It’s been a crazy year for Brad, but Ines is the one great thing that’s happened to him. Having her in his life has made it less stressful for sure.”
