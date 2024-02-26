Taylor Swift says goodbye to Sydney with a heartfelt statement

Taylor Swift wrapped up her final Eras Tour show in Sydney with a heartfelt tribute to her fans.

The globally known music star, who performed four shows at the Accor Stadium, expressed gratitude towards her Australian fans for showing immense love and support to her.

As reported by news.com.au, Swift said to the crowd, "You’re out here making me feel like I’m the first artist to play four shows at Accor Stadium!"

She added, "I guess what I’m trying to say is that you make me feel like the man," and later performed her 2019 song The Man.

The Lover singer admitted she "had the most wonderful time" performing for her energetic fans in Sydney.

According to the the above mentioned local media outlet, the musician said, "Well I am absolutely delighted to say these words to you. Sydney: welcome to the Eras Tour! This is our final night of four."

"You are here in one of the most exciting cities in the world, and you chose to hang out with us. Thanks guys!," the Grammy winner concluded.

People reported that Swift will be making her next Eras Tour stop in Singapore. The Bad Blood singer is expected to start her concerts from March 2.