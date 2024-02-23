Taylor Swift delights fans with big news during Sydney concert

File Footage

Taylor Swift delighted her fans as she announced a new version of her much-anticipated album, The Tortured Poets Department, featuring a bonus track, The Albatross.



The musician, 34, made this announcement during the first show of her Eras Tour in Sydney on Friday night.

In a video shared by a fan page on X (formerly known as Twitter), Swift said, "It's good to have options, Everyone likes options, you know. I wanted to show you something if you will direct your attention to the main screen."

The Bad Blood singer pointed at her bonus track's cover and said, "This is an alternate cover for The Tortured Poet's Department."

She added, "And so this edition is called The Albatross because there is an exclusive bonus song on this vinyl called The Albatross, and I can't wait for you to hear it."



Moreover, the globally known music star also shared a new front cover for her upcoming album on Instagram today, February 23.

Swift wrote, "File Name: The Albatross. Pre-order the new edition of THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT with exclusive bonus track “The Albatross” on my website now."