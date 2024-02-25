Taylor Swift 'amazed' by fans energy during third Sydney show: Watch

File Footage

Taylor Swift left 'amazed' after seeing the crowd's insane energy during her third show in Sydney.



The global music icon's sweet reaction came after she performed her song Champagne Problems at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

In a video shared by a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), Swift expressed her disbelief over the immense energy of her fans and said, "This feels like a, like a hallucination I’m having.”

She added, This is honestly … you guys … I don't know if I've known this level, that you're on. I might be in uncharted territory here. I’m very happy about it. I’m just stunned. Thank you so much!"

For the unversed, the Bad Blood singer kicked off her Australia leg of the Eras Tour from Melbourne. It was reported that over 288,000 Swift's fans attended her three shows which took place in the city.

The musician took to her Instagram and extended her heartfelt gratitude after the record-breaking milestone.

Swift wrote, "Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??!"

She added, "That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL. Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often."