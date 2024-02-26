Inside Princess Kate's 'difficult' recovery period 

Princess Kate seemingly finds it 'difficult' to recover from her abdominal surgery in isolation despite her family's support.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Princess of Wales is presently recuperating from her medical procedure at her home in Windsor.
As per reports, Prince William and Catherine's family, especially her mother, Carole Middleton, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, have been taking care of the future Queen.
Read More: Princess Kate receives 'good wishes' from admirers amid health scare
However, as per a medical expert, the mother-of-three might feel 'isolated' despite the support of her loved ones.
In conversation with GB News, Mike Laauwe shared, "Kate's recent surgery and recovery serve as a reminder that even the most privileged among us remain vulnerable when it comes to health."
The health expert added, "Recovery's isolation can weigh heavily despite loving support."
Read More: Princess Kate undergoes surgery after health scare
Mike advised the Princess to address "both physical healing and emotional challenges" as it is necessary to overcome any trauma.
He said, "I hope Kate gets the time and support she needs to renew her strength - on her own timeline."
Florence Pugh gushes over co-star Andrew Garfield while spilling details from the upcoming 'We Live in Time'
Anya Taylor Joy was called out for her dramatic figure following her latest Instagram post
Prince William is 'surprised' by estranged brother Prince Harry's latest stunt
The firm has remained largely silent on Kate Middleton's health issues
Meghan Markle reportedly has a major role waiting for her at the 'Suits' reboot
Pedro Pascal will be playing Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic in Marvel’s 'The Fantastic Four'