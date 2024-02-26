Inside Princess Kate's 'difficult' recovery period

Princess Kate seemingly finds it 'difficult' to recover from her abdominal surgery in isolation despite her family's support.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Princess of Wales is presently recuperating from her medical procedure at her home in Windsor.

As per reports, Prince William and Catherine's family, especially her mother, Carole Middleton, and her sister, Pippa Middleton, have been taking care of the future Queen.

Read More: Princess Kate receives 'good wishes' from admirers amid health scare

However, as per a medical expert, the mother-of-three might feel 'isolated' despite the support of her loved ones.

In conversation with GB News, Mike Laauwe shared, "Kate's recent surgery and recovery serve as a reminder that even the most privileged among us remain vulnerable when it comes to health."

The health expert added, "Recovery's isolation can weigh heavily despite loving support."

Read More: Princess Kate undergoes surgery after health scare

Mike advised the Princess to address "both physical healing and emotional challenges" as it is necessary to overcome any trauma.

He said, "I hope Kate gets the time and support she needs to renew her strength - on her own timeline."