Princess Kate undergoes surgery after health scare

Kate Middleton has been hospitalized after abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Princess of Wales underwent a "planned abdominal surgery" at The London Clinic on Tuesday, cancelling all engagements until Easter.

Prince William will also be cutting back on public duties to support his wife during her recovery.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement said.



"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."



"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible," they added.

Kate Middleton, who relocated to Windsor in 2022 from their previous base in London, is expected to recover at home in Windsor after being discharged from the hospital.