Meghan Markle 'too smart' to discuss THIS on new podcast

Meghan Markle's new podcast will reportedly see the Duchess of Sussex share her take on hard-hitting topics

Meghan Markle believed that she is 'too academic' to discuss topics like entertainment in her future podcasts following her deal with Lemonada Media.

After it emerged that the Duchess of Sussex signed a new deal with the podcast network, a source told US Weekly that the former actress wanted to ensure that she delved into topics that were deep so that she does not appear shallow.

"[She] wants to do mostly philanthropic-type content. She considers herself too academic for entertainment-only," the source said.

"She doesn’t want the podcast to be celebrity-driven, though she’ll have some stars on."

The insider went on to add that Meghan will "do some inner reflecting" by sharing stories from her own personal experience.

For the unversed, the Suits alum signed a new podcast deal, which is said to last eight months.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."