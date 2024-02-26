Prince Harry, Meghan Markle come under fire for latest stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who previously faced massive backlash for allegedly being disloyal to the royal family, have come under fire for their surprising new move.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have ended $20million Spotify podcast deal in June 2023 after delivering just 13 hours of programming in two and half years, have seemingly made their minds to say goodbye to their lucrative Netflix deal as well.



Meghan and Harry, wo travelled to Vancouver earlier this month for the 'Winter Invictus Games's One Year to Go' event, have left their Netflix bosses in shock by dropping a new documentary on the rival platform, Hulu.

The California-based couple's move sparked reactions from people who accused them of "ditching their Netflix bosses" as they are still having a lucrative deal which they signed in 2020 when they were struggling to overcome their financial crisis after quitting the royal jobs.



One insider, close to the Sussexes, said: "It seems impossible that Harry will deceive the video streaming giant for his short personal gains, adding he might have discussed it with the concerns before taking the step."

"I think it's not good to comment on the situation before knowing the reaction from Netflix as the couple are still in deal with the streamer," said the source.

However, one Netflix fan reacted as saying: "I am not in the slightest bit interested in the couple's new money grabbing wheeze."



"Hopefully Netflix will do what they love to do."

"Oh! now, this time the couple have ditched their Netflix bosses," another added.

READ MORE: King Charles cancer: 'Something doesn't seem quite right'

The new documentary, titled Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and the Invictus Games, is based on interviews given by Harry to ABC News, speaking of his meeting with his cancer-stricken father King Charles and possibly getting American citizenship. He also explained how his children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, have "incredible" senses of humour.

