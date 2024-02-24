King Charles cancer: 'Something doesn't seem quite right'

Former royal butler Grant Harrold has shared his thoughts on King Charles III's cancer, saying "something doesn't seem quite right" with the monarch.

The 75-year-old monarch, who's trying to put on a brave face amid his battle with cancer, is said to be in great pain during his and Princess Kate's health crisis.



The royal insider expressed his concerns about King Charles's cancer, fearing it 'could be more serious than first thought'.

"I'm not going to lie, I am beginning to wonder if it is more serious than we first thought. The thing about the King, as I've said over the last couple of days, is that he is somebody that just goes on with business, claimed Harrold in a conversation with GB News.



"But I've just got a feeling that something's not quite right. And time will tell, and I hope I'm wrong - I'd like to think I'm wrong, but something just doesn't seem quite right," said the former royal aide.

The monarch, who has cut back on public-facing duties after being diagnosed with "a form of cancer", make some appearances during his treatment.

But, Prince Kate has totally been out action since she underwent her planned abdominal surgery last month, sparking fears among her fans with her continued disappearance.