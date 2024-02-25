King Charles says cancer support messages bring him comfort

King Charles III has expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received following his recent cancer diagnosis, stating that the numerous messages of encouragement have often moved him to tears.



Buckingham Palace disclosed that since the announcement of his diagnosis earlier this month, King Charles has received over 7,000 letters and cards from individuals around the globe.

Among these heartfelt messages were contributions from children, accompanied by hand-drawn images, as well as notes from cancer survivors sharing their own personal battles.

In a statement released by palace on Saturday, he extended his appreciation to everyone who had taken the time to reach out, emphasizing that their kind thoughts have provided him with great comfort and encouragement during this challenging time.

The palace had previously announced on February 6th that the monarch would be stepping back from public duties to undergo treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.



Following his recent admission to a London hospital for a corrective procedure addressing an enlarged prostate, King Charles III's subsequent cancer diagnosis has garnered attention.

While prostate cancer has been ruled out by a royal source, specific details remain undisclosed. However, the monarch has resumed his official duties, recently seen meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.