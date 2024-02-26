Meghan Markle to lose big opportunity owing to her ‘pride’

Meghan Markle may have gotten her big break from the hit show Suits but now it’s not up to par with her anymore.



After the Suits cast announced a reboot of legal drama, speculations began whether the Duchess of Sussex will be making an appearance.

Meghan reportedly has been offered the opportunity to make her debut as a Hollywood director on at least one episode of the legal drama’s new series, a senior production source previously told Express.co.uk.

However, a royal biographer believes that the former Suits actress’ pride will get in the way of having her ‘dream role’ and reject the offer.

“Meghan has no sign of going back to Suits,” royal biographer Angela Levin told The Sun. “She would have if they had let Archewell be involved in the production but that was turned down.”

Levin explained, “She is thinking of herself as very grand at the moment – with her and Harry going back to their ‘royal roots’ with their new website.”

The royal author opined that Meghan “believes she is too good for the show now and for her former colleagues.”

Previously, Meghan’s former co-star Patrick J. Adams told The Hollywood Reporter that he has “zero” contact with her. “No, no communication,” he said.

Earlier this month, Meghan launched her new royal website alongside husband Prince Harry, using the Sussex coat of arms.