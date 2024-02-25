Meghan Markle’s manager scrambling for backup as Netflix deal slips away

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are already seemingly looking for a backup plan at their multi-million-dollar with Netflix is threatening to collapse.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have little time remaining on their lucrative contract are under pressure to create a ‘stellar show’ for the streaming giant as it is set to expire in 2025. The couple has only produced two shows so far and another one is in the works.

Apart from their business struggles, Prince Harry appears to be embroiled in some legal trouble regarding his U.S. visa and is tackling the royal rift with his family.

In all of these troubles, Meghan’s Meghan’s superagent Ari Emanuel is searching for new deals for the pair to alleviate their financial struggles, per The Sun on Sunday.

“Ari is actively holding meetings with TV companies,” the source told the outlet. “His strength is signing huge deals for significant sums of cash.”

The couple’s Netflix deal is currently hanging in balance following a series of PR disasters. The Montecito-based royals have been accused of being “grifters” by industry bigwigs.

Moreover, a mass exodus of their employees leaving the Archewell Productions has also has not been boding well with the Sussex’s brand, which they recently relaunched with a brand-new website.

It remains of be seen if the managing mogul can salvage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s career prospects.