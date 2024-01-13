Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of 'ticking clock' on Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be in trouble as they seem to be scrambling for content in a bid to protect their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix.

The Montecito-based couple are under pressure to create a ‘stellar show’ for their five-year contract with the streaming giant in September 2020, which is set to expire in 2025.

The pressure appears to be building for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as the “remaining agreement is contingent on their ability to produce captivating content,” an insider previously told The Sun.

The source revealed that Netflix was “initially thrilled” to sign Harry and Meghan to see “stellar ideas” but so far the couple has only produced two docuseries, Harry & Meghan (December 2022) and Heart of Invictus (August 2023).

Harry and Meghan are also to produce a movie, adapted from Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me at the Lake, but the project had been delayed by the SAG-AFTRA strike.

With the clock ticking on their lucrative deal, as there is nearly a year left, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams criticised the couple's lack of output to GB News.

He suggested that the Sussexes can “can turn it around if they come up with some work” but they “have not done anything.”

Fitzwilliams speculated, “They lost Spotify. Will they lose Netflix? The contract runs out in 2025.”