Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Netflix deal still uncertain despite ‘improved terms’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix still in danger

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to hold the upper hand in their deal with Netflix after their rough patch with regards to their businesses.

Meghan and Harry received a major blow following the collapse of their Spotify deal in July. While the official statement by the Spotify and the Sussexes implied it being a mutual decision, the Montecito-based couple received criticism for not doing enough to keep their lucrative deal.

Jeremy Zimmer, chief executive of the United Talent Agency (UTA) dubbed the couple as being “untalented” while Bill Simmons, founder of the Ringer podcast network slammed them for being “grifters” in a profanity-laden speech.

Soon after, the multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix also appeared to be in danger as an insider previously told The Sun that Netflix was “initially thrilled” to sign Harry and Meghan to see “stellar ideas”. However, the “remaining agreement is contingent on their ability to produce captivating content.”

The insider added that “given the magnitude of this deal, it is customary to keep it under continuous review.”

Despite the couple running out of time on their deal, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to receive a “higher payout” from the streaming giant now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end.

Entertainment expert Mark Boardman told Newsweek that with the end of the strike, Harry and Meghan may now be back on the table for “intense discussions” ahead of their Christmas break.

Boardman explained that the whole “improved terms will lead to a substantial return on successful projects for all stakeholders with higher payments for streams” it will all also depend on the show to be “success.”

“For the Sussexes, this could be an opportune time to leverage the new conditions for their future projects, particularly in the production of scripted content for streaming platforms like Netflix.”