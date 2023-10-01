Prince Harry, Meghan Markle running out of time on multi-million Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan have been struggling to make good on their end of the deal as the clock starts ticking on their lucrative contract with Netflix.

With 18 months left on the deal, the couple appears to be struggling to produce another ‘stellar’ show for the streaming giant.

The pair is reportedly set to produce a movie, adapted from Carley Fortune’s novel Meet Me at the Lake, as part of their multi-million-dollar deal. Netflix purchased the rights for them to produce under their Archewell Productions arm, per Page Six.

However, as the writers’ and actors’ strikes brought Hollywood to a screeching halt, it is uncertain how long would it take for the project to begin, let alone finish. While the writers' work ban was lifted last week amid negotiations, SAG-AFTRA is still on strike.

An insider previously told The Sun that Netflix was “initially thrilled” to sign Harry and Meghan to see “stellar ideas. However, the “remaining agreement is contingent on their ability to produce captivating content.”

The insider added that “given the magnitude of this deal, it is customary to keep it under continuous review.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a five-year deal with Netflix in 2020, which is estimated at $100 million by Forbes, after taking a step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The couple had also signed a $20 million deal with Spotify, which collapsed in June. Spotify exec Bill Simmons famously called the couple “f---king grifters” leading doubts over the pair’s pending deal with Netflix.