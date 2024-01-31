Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forced to ‘shut down’ Archewell company?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their royal positions in 2020, moved to the US and marked their new beginning with their company and foundation, Archewell.

The company collaborated with Netflix to launch the streaming giant’s hit docuseries, Harry & Meghan. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also had a lucrative deal with Spotify, which ended up collapsing last year in June, just after one season of Meghan’s podcast.

As the future of the couple’s multi-million-dollar deal hangs in a balance, it seems that Harry and Meghan may have something else brewing in the background.

Given the financial losses and the lack of business deals, the couple may be thinking over shutting down Archewell in favour of Paramount Pictures.

The couple flew to Jamaica to attend the Bob Marley biopic premiere in an all-expense paid luxury trip, per The Daily Mail, sparking rumours of a collaboration with the bosses.



In the last 14 months, five senior employees have now stepped down from their positions, with the most recent departure taking place a day ago, via Express.co.uk.

Bennett Levine, quit on Tuesday, joined the company as a co-ordinator in 2021 and was later promoted to manager the following year.

Mandana Dayani was the President of Archewell between 2021 and 2022, and left after just 18 months.

Rebecca Sananes, who was first hired to produce Meghan's podcast Archetypes in 2021, was replaced by media executive Serena Regan.

In 2023, Fara Taylor stepped down from her role as head of marketing at Archewell. Ben Browning, head of internal content, quit Archewell at the same time as Fara Taylor.

While there have been no official comments on the matter, the future of Archewell remains to be seen.