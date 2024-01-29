Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Jamaica ‘invite’ was kept ‘hidden’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked everyone when they appeared at the Bob Marley biopic premiere in Kingston, Jamaica last week.

There were a lot of buzz surrounding their visit, with some criticising the Sussexes for their ‘insensitive’ move amid royal family health scares. Their visit also suggested a deeper meaning which could be a major snub to the royals, which is why it may have been kept a secret.

However, royal expert Russell Myers, of The Mirror revealed that Harry and Meghan would be “damned if they do, damned if they don’t.”

Myers also implied that this may have been an invitation rather than a spur of the moment trip.

“No one expected them to pitch up in Kingston, Jamaica, nice little holiday spot for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” he said. “But they were actually invited by the film premiered producers, the production team thought that they would be a fantastic addition for the premiere.”

Myers also admitted that the trip seemed like a callback to William and Kate’s embarrassing Caribbean trip “setting tongues wagging.”

“If you remember he was the man at the centre of the big scandal when the Prince and Princess of Wales went to Jamaica in 2022 when they will have been the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” Myers said of PM Holness.

“He basically said don’t get too comfortable here - this will be the last some members of the Royal Family come, whilst we’re still having a relationship before we become a republic.”