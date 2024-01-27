Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘unwelcome’ in UK after Jamaica stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seems to have upset the Palace with their latest antics that took place in Jamaica.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew over to the Caribbean country to attended the Bob Marley: One Love biopic premiere in Kingston on this week.

Harry and Meghan’s picture with the Jamaican premier appeared to have offended the Palace given the message it is sending out to the public.

According to a source quoted by The Times, the Palace dubbed the visit as “misguided” and said it was “not what you would call ideal.”

The source also said that this visit has also led the Sussexes “not especially welcome back in London.”

As for the Prince of Wales, the insider said that he was “concerned with other matters.”

Two years ago, PM Holness emphasised to become “an independent, full developed and prosperous country,” as Prince William and Kate Middleton visited for a royal visit.



The rare outing of the couple came amid the health scares of Harry’s father, King Charles and his sister-in-law, Catherine Princess of Wales. They also posed with the Jamaican PM Andrew Holness and Minister for legal and constitutional affairs Marlene Malahoo Forte.

Following her abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton is recovering in the hospital. Meanwhile, Charles had his treatment for an enlarged prostate on Friday. The monarch is reportedly “doing well” in post-op.

