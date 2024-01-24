Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deal major blow to King Charles’ reign

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their royal positions in 2020, may have performed a major act of defiance against the Royal Family.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew over to Jamaica to attend the red carpet to attend the Bob Marley: One Love biopic premiere in Kingston, Jamaica on Tuesday.

Back in March 2022, Prince William and Kate Middleton had to suffer from major embarrassment as PM Andrew Holness announced the countries intention to cut ties with the monarchy. The PM emphasised to become “an independent, full developed and prosperous country.”

Nearly two years later, it seems that Harry and Meghan have announced their allegiance amid health woes of King Charles and Kate Middleton.

Royal expert Phil Dampier slammed the latest stunt by Meghan and Harry as “insensitive” given crisis royal family is going through.

“At a time when his father is going under the knife and Jamaica is making noises about ditching the monarchy, this is rather insensitive,” Dampier remarked.

He opined that while Jamaica will have a referendum but “it's almost certain they will go their own way eventually.”

Dampier pointed out that the Sussexes’ latest appearance is “sending out a message” that they support country which has defied the monarchy for their independence.

He added that they have done it when “they haven't found the time to make a public show of support for the King and the Princess of Wales,” even if they have made it privately.